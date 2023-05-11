Food bank hosting free BBQ Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank in Kelowna is holding a free community BBQ on Saturday.

The open event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with food and refreshments provided by sponsor Secure-Rite. This is the second year the company has sponsored the event.

The food bank will also be offering tours to attendees.

“Every tour we give of our facility whether it's to new volunteers, donors or partner agencies, a lot of people still don't know the full scope of what we do here in the community, so we look forward to educating people during the BBQ,” said Trina Speiser, director of development at the COFB.

Speiser thanked Secure-Rite for their loyal support.

On average, the COFB now serves 6,750 clients each month, with the fastest growing demographic being dual income families who are low-wage earners.

“These stats show that there are still thousands of people in the community that are struggling to afford their basic needs,” the food bank says. “However, it's always a cause for celebration when the COFB gets a call from an individual who no longer requires food assistance because their situation has changed.”

The BBQ takes will take place at 2310 Enterprise Way.