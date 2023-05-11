Lake Country seeking proposals for new mural on Winfield Memorial Hall

Photo: District of Lake Country The existing mural on the Winfield Memorial Hall.

The District of Lake Country is putting out a call for artists.

The municipality is seeking an artist or team to create a painted mural on the south wall of the Winfield Memorial Hall.

The hall is located on Berry Road in the heart of the community, giving the mural prominent placement and high visibility just off Highway 97.

The concept that is to serve as the focus of the mural image is: “Gratitude for Community, Connection and the Land." Artists are invited to create an image for this mural that relates to and expresses the concepts suggested the title.

The municipality has $45,000 to spend on the project and it's hoped the mural will last 20 years. The painted surface is 24 feet high by 48 feet wide.

The full call for artists can be found here. Deadline for submissions is June 15.