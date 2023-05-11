Okanagan College to hold open house in Kelowna

Photo: Okanagan College

As summer fast approaches and prospective students across the country finalize their post-secondary decisions, Okanagan College (OC) is welcoming the public to explore their educational opportunities.

The college will host its open house event, You at OC, on May 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kelowna campus.

The event aims to shed light on the broad spectrum of academic programs, financial aid options, and advisory services offered by OC. Attendees will have the chance to participate in informative sessions that will delve into various topics, such as educational re-entry, career prospects, and more.

The highlight of the evening will be faculty-hosted block parties that give visitors a chance to interact with OC staff and current students. Attendees can also tour the classrooms and labs to get a feel for the campus environment and potential learning experiences.

The Services Fair, another key feature of the event, will provide an overview of the multitude of campus support systems that students can utilize throughout their academic careers.

Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and VP Academic of OC, expressed his enthusiasm for the event. "We are excited to host the You at OC event to showcase our programs, our campus, and the range of services available to students," he said.

The event will be complemented by music, food, and beverages, enabling attendees to soak in the campus ambiance and network with potential peers.

Admission to the event is free and open to all, and attendees are encouraged to register online at okanagan.bc.ca/planahead.