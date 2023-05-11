Work has begun on Kelowna's road resurfacing program

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of Kelowna has begun preliminary roadwork on its yearly road resurfacing program.

Resurfacing of 20 kilometres of roads encompassing 14 projects will be undertaken throughout the year. Another five road segments will undergo micro-surfacing.

“Preventative maintenance treatments are necessary components of all pavement management programs,” says transportation engineer Kamil Rogowski.

“They are used to slow down ongoing deterioration and preserve or improve the surface condition.”

Treatments are applied over the entire service life of the pavement and include activities such as crack sealing, pothole repair and micro-surfacing.

“Micro-surfacing is a thin but durable surface treatment used to preserve existing asphalt roadways without the full cost and inconvenience of full pavement surface removal and replacement,” adds Rogowski.

“If this deterioration were left untreated, it would lead to the quicker formation of potholes and other distresses to the paved surface.”

Work has already begun on some road segments by sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing and completing some minor shoulder repairs.

The city says it will notify residents when resurfacing is scheduled to begin in their area.

The roads slated for resurfacing are below: