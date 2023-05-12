Kelowna man who fatally stabbed former fiancee in 2014 arrested 3 months after statutory release

Photo: Castanet Ryan Quigley outside the Kelowna courthouse in 2016.

The man who killed his ex-fiancee by stabbing her at least 26 times in a Kelowna mobile home park back in 2014 is back behind bars, three months after he was released from custody on statutory release. But it's not clear why.

Ryan Quigley pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016 for the 2014 killing of his 35-year-old former partner. He was handed a 12-year jail sentence for the killing, which was a joint sentencing submission agreed to by the Crown prosecutor.

With 31 months of pre-sentence credit, Quigley was left with nine years and five months left to serve, resulting in a sentence that expires in March 2026.

But on Jan. 30, 2023, Quigley was released from custody on statutory release. Almost all offenders in Canada are automatically released from custody after serving two-thirds of their sentence, generally under some supervision conditions for the remainder of their sentence.

While the Correctional Service of Canada had recommended the Parole Board require Quigley to live in a halfway house for the first six months of his release, to ensure he didn't using drugs, the Parole Board opted not to impose this condition.

Instead, the Board allowed him to live at his parents' home in “the south central part of the province,” according to a Parole Board document, under conditions not to use alcohol or drugs and abide by a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On May 3, the RCMP Emergency Response Team descended on the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna, and arrested Quigley, who had been living at his parents' home there.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, said the ERT was called in to assist in the arrest due to "some heightened concerns," but Quigley turned himself in without incident. He did not say what led to the arrest, only saying Quigley was recalled by the justice system.

Correctional Service of Canada spokesperson Sukhi Kahlon wouldn't even confirm Quigley has been taken back into custody, and the Parole Board of Canada didn't respond to Castanet's inquiry about Quigley's arrest.

A Joe Rich resident who's asked to remain anonymous says says no one in the area was notified the convicted killer had been released to the area, and he's concerned he may return if he's released again. But with the CSC and Parole Board refusing to provide any information, the resident has no way of knowing if or when that may occur.

The decision of whether to release Quigley again will likely be made by the Parole Board. The Board must consider whether his re-release will present an “undue risk to society," but it's not clear when that decision will be made.