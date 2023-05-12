Developer making third attempt at controversial Kettle Valley development

Photo: City of Kelowna Project layout

Opposition is expected to ramp up as Kettle Valley Holdings makes yet another pitch to develop the final portion of the Kettle Valley neighbourhood.

The development company will try for a third time to gain city council support to develop the Providence Avenue property formerly earmarked as a potential school site as far back as 1996.

The school district eventually declined the option to purchase the property in 2012 and relinquished the rights to Kettle Valley Holdings in 2015.

The developer tried, and failed, to gain support from council to have the property rezoned for development in 2016 and 2020.

The 2016 proposal included a mix of 82 units, 20 per cent park dedication of the property and a relocation of the soccer field presently on the property. Council defeated the proposal 6-2.

In 2020, they proposed 67 units, 25 per cent park dedication and a Super 8 soccer field. It went down to defeat 5-4

The latest proposal first pitched to planners in January includes a mix of 99 units including single-detached homes, duplexes and townhomes.

"The proposal maintains the same density as the 2020 proposal, just in a smaller buildable area as a result of addition park land being dedicated from the previous proposal," planning staff indicate in a report supporting the application.

"The units will be located on a large portion of the site that is relatively flat. The land use plan aims to avoid slopes that run along the south portion of the site."

The application includes a 2.51 hectare park dedication and development, including a full-size soccer field, gathering pavilion and community green space. They also propose to expand the trail network connecting Quilchena and Main Street parks.

They also propose to contribute $240,000 toward the Frost Road extension project intended to help advance the road project for an earlier completion.

According to the staff report, the Kettle Valley Comprehensive Residential Development zone allowed for a maximum density of 1,028 units. If approved, the total build-out will result in approximately 1,019 units.

At least one group of residents are concerned about the additional traffic the extra 99 homes will create saying that while the master plan for the neighbourhood allows for 1,000 homes, the plan did not address traffic and congestion on Chute Lake Road.

Council will review the proposal Monday and decide whether to advance it to a public hearing or defeat it outright.