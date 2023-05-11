Kelowna ladies slo-pitch league seeking players, hosting clinic

Photo: Kelowna Slo-Pitch

Kelowna's ladies slo-pitch league has kicked off its 2023 season and they're looking for more women to come out and give the sport a try this summer.

Softball player Kelly Aquilon tells Castanet the sport saw a lot of growth before the pandemic, but a lot of people haven't found their way back to the ball field following the lifting of restrictions and return to play.

"We’re trying to do is make sure people are aware there is a ladies league. Unfortunately, a lot of people are not aware of this. We had eight teams prior to COVID, but now we have four teams. We’re trying to build the league up again," Aquilon said.

To help introduce players new and old to the sport, a ladies slo-pitch clinic has been set up this weekend and will be run by the league, Softball BC and the men and women's Canadian Championship team.

"They’re all going to be coming up from Vancouver and will be putting on all the drills and demonstrations," Aquilon continued. "The demonstrations and drills will cover all aspects of ball. Hitting, you know, base-running, fielding, throwing, catching, everything. They’re volunteering their time to run this clinic because they have a passion for the sport.”

Aquilon says learning from some of the country's top softball players is something you don't get to do every day, and that the passion they have for the sport is a driving factor for both their success and their willingness to volunteer their time to help grow the sport at the recreational level.

The slo-pitch clinic is a good starting point for new players, and once these newcomers get going and join a team, Aquilon believes its the perfect place for women who feel left out in mixed league.

“Kelowna Ladies League put out a poster asking ladies if they’re tired of playing first base or catcher. In mixed league, those are the positions they tend to put ladies in and they don’t get a chance to play other positions," she added.

"The ladies league is so cool because you get to come out and play your dream position. It’s good caliber ball, it’s fun, and you get to play any position you desire.”

The ladies slo-pitch clinic is happening Saturday, May 13 at King's Stadium, with tickets priced at $21 plus tax.