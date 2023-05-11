SD23 loses second tribunal decision over secret recordings

Photo: SD23

The Central Okanagan School District has lost again at the BC Human Rights Tribunal in a dispute with an employee who made secret recordings of meetings.

Michelle Noël, an SD23 field service technician in the IT department, filed a human rights complaint against the Board of Education and CUPE local 3523, alleging she was discriminated against on several grounds.

The school district filed an application seeking an order to use audio recordings that she made during three meetings. The information was disclosed during the human rights tribunal proceedings related to the complaint.

The district said it wanted access to the recordings "to conduct an investigation into the complainant’s conduct in making these surreptitious recordings." It alleges the recordings were made without the knowledge or consent of the participants.

In a decision earlier this year, the tribunal ruled against the school district, on the grounds that Noël’s privacy interests amid civil litigation outweighed the school district’s argued public interest.

The school district then filed an application asking the tribunal to reconsider its decision, something that can only be granted by the tribunal in “exceptional circumstances” in the interests of “fairness and justice.”

In a decision issued Wednesday, the tribunal ruled that the school district did not meet that bar.

Tribunal member Marlene Tyshynski said that when a party simply disagrees with a tribunal decision, as is the case with the school district, the proper avenue would see them request a judicial review in BC Supreme Court.

The school district also raised new issues and concerns in the application for reconsideration, something that is not allowed.

“I am not satisfied that the school district has met its burden of showing that it would be in the interests of fairness and justice to reconsider the decision,” Tyshynski ruled.

It remains to be seen whether the school district will take the issue to the BC Supreme Court.