Kelowna man named UNBC valedictorian

Photo: UNBC. Reuben Mann, who will be receiving a Master of Business Administration degree on May 26.

A Kelowna man has been named valedictorian for the University of Northern BC's second convocation ceremony.

Reuben Mann will be receiving a Master of Business Administration degree from the Prince George-based university on May 26.

He currently lives and works in Kelowna, where he is the head of marketing for aerospace company, SKYTRAC, which focuses on low-Earth orbit satellite communications.

He was part of the MBA program’s Vancouver cohort.

“I wanted to pursue my MBA because I felt it would give me the tools to excel even further in the workplace,” he says. “With my undergraduate degree in biochemistry, I have been largely self-taught in marketing as I’ve worked my way into leadership roles in aviation and aerospace.”

Mann took the first year of his undergraduate degree at UNBC in 2011 before graduating from the University of British Columbia in 2016.

“UNBC was ranked high in the primarily undergraduate category of Canadian universities, which played into my decision-making,” he says.

“Being from California, I also wanted to experience what life was like in B.C.’s ‘Gateway to the North’. The wildlife, the expansive trails, the lakes – it was unlike any previous experience I had and I thoroughly enjoyed the tight community feel on campus.”

He chose UNBC, once again, when deciding to pursue his MBA. He says the program offered the perfect mix of technical accounting, finance and business analytic skills with theory courses, helping him to become a better leader and manager.

As much as he plans to draw on his MBA for his professional growth, Mann is committed to using his skills and insights to give back to community. And that’s the message he plans to share with the graduating class of 2023 when he delivers the valedictory address at the afternoon ceremony at UNBC’s Prince George campus.

“I believe it is our responsibility as members of society to use our talents and resources to make a positive impact where we can,” he says. “We truly can make a global impact from anywhere.”