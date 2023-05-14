City of Kelowna looking to create more infill housing

Photo: City of Kelowna Four-unit development on Bernard Avenue.

The City of Kelowna is looking at ways to better accommodate infill housing as it looks to add housing options for an anticipated influx of about 50,000 new residents by 2040.

The infill options project is the latest initiative through the planning department aimed at creating policy to make it easier for property owners to create infill development.

These would include ground-oriented duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes or townhouses to replace a single-detached home on a single lot within core area neighbourhoods.

The challenge, a council report states, is that more than 90 per cent of lots within those neighbourhoods are not zoned to permit infill.

"This barrier limits housing supply, creates uncertainty, slows production and adds cost," the report states.

"Infill housing fills the gap in size and price between apartments and single-detached homes. This project explores pre-zoning that would enable development of infill across a larger portion of core area neighbourhoods."

In 2017, the city initiated a bulk rezoning of about 800 properties in the downtown and Pandosy neighbourhoods to encourage ground-oriented infill housing.

The report states the yearly number of lots redeveloping with infill-type housing increased from two to 23, demonstrating a "strong ongoing demand for ground-oriented housing and demonstrate that zoning is a key barrier preventing its development."

In the four year prior to 2017, fewer than four infill redevelopments were initiated each year, however in the six years since, there have been at least 12 per year with four years of 20 or more.

To build on that success, the infill options project has undertaken "technical analysis" needed to support expansion to infill zoning.

"This specifically includes where infill would be likely to locate, how much should be expected and what infrastructure would be necessary," the report adds.

"Older core neighbourhoods are expected to absorb the majority of infill growth, following a pattern already established. Infill is more likely to locate to larger lots with homes that are at least 40 years old and where the land value exceeds the building value by a large amount."

The report says the most likely areas include those surrounding downtown and Pandosy neighbourhoods where infill is already permitted. These include neighbourhoods east of downtown and surrounding the Rutland Urban Centre.

Staff expect to undertake public and stakeholder engagement in late spring or early summer before bringing a package of detailed bylaw amendment proposal for council to consider in the fall.