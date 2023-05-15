Indigenous Art Intensive returns to UBCO this week

Photo: UBCO

The annual Indigenous Art Intensive returns to UBC Okanagan this week.

Starting May 17 and taking place the next four Wednesdays, several keynote speakers will give presentations while artists discuss their works and participate in panel discussions.

The event is open to the public and people should expect to see artists and scholars taking part in exhibitions, art making, workshops and more.

“There are amazing artists and cultural practices among Indigenous nations in the Okanagan. UBCO’s intensive builds on that by having Syilx representation as visiting artists alongside artists from other places," said professor Tania Willard, the Indigenous Art Intensive program director.

The program brings together students, artists, curators, writers, and scholars to actively participate in contemporary discussions and explore the foundations of Indigenous art creation.

In addition to its public-facing events, the Indigenous Art Intensive provides a selection of credit-based courses, further enhancing its educational offerings.

“It’s about creating an interdisciplinary, intercultural gathering space. It’s open-ended in terms of knowing that when you plant those seeds, interesting collaborations and future projects are given a starting point,” continued Willard.

The event has been taking place for 10 years.

This year’s speakers include artist Nadia Myre, tattoo practitioner Dion Kaszas, political anthropologist Audra Simpson, curator Dylan Robinson and more. More info here.