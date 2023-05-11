Woman says bullet left in fire pit 'whizzed by' her husband's head

Photo: Michelle Mackie Michelle Mackie shared photos comparing the state of the dump site when she arrived and after she had cleaned up most of the shell casings.

A Kelowna woman is speaking out about the mess people leave in the bush after a scare during a recent visit to the backcountry.

Michelle Mackie posted pictures on the Kelowna Alert Facebook group of dozens of shell casings littering the ground near a fire pit in the Postill Lake Road area. She also says her husband was nearly struck by a bullet that went off when they started a campfire.

"We were sitting there and it literally whizzed by my husband’s head and hit our trailer. That was scary. That really scared me," she said.

The couple spends a lot of time relaxing in the wilderness but are increasingly disheartened by the trash they find in places like Postill Lake Road.

"We enjoy spending our time up in the bush, and it’s getting to the point where I don’t want to go anywhere because we just sit in piles of garbage.

"It was incredible just how much garbage. Everywhere you went, there was garbage everywhere," said Mackie.

It took her about half an hour to pick up the shell casings and other trash left behind. She says it’s getting to the point where they’re bringing rakes, shovels, and brooms with them.

"It’s sad to see. Would they do that in their own backyard? No. So why do they do it like it’s everyone else’s backyard? It’s just disgusting." She says it’s like people don’t care about what they’re doing to the wilderness.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force plans a cleanup of the Postill Lake Road area on Saturday, June 3. Mackie says she'd like to take part.

Volunteers who took part in a cleanup of the backcountry in the Peachland area last weekend collected nearly 13,000 pounds of garbage, including vehicles, mattresses, and hundreds of nails from a large fire pit where wooden pallets had been burned.