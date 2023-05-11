Family charged 10 times for two cartons of milk due to Walmart scanning error

Photo: Contributed A family was charged 10 times for two cartons of milk due to a scanning error at the Walmart in Kelowna.

Grocery prices have risen sharply, but a Kelowna woman says she did a double-take when she saw the total from a recent trip to the Walmart on Banks Road.

April, who asked Castanet not to use her last name, says she and her husband were shopping on May 7. Her husband scanned their items, which included two 2-litre cartons of Natrel lactose-free milk. The bill came to $169.

"Which didn't make sense to me. So when we were walking away after paying, I scanned our receipt and noticed we were charged ten times for milk instead of just two times," said April.

She says they went directly to customer service and waited in line to get their money back. "The customer service cashier instantly knew what had happened and told us it's a glitch in the system and not just at the Kelowna store," she adds.

The couple got a refund, but they asked to speak to the manager. April says she explained what happened and told the manager it was unacceptable to not have some kind of signage warning customers of the glitch in the system.

"Here's my concern. How many people have been overcharged and not realized it? Even my husband admitted that if I hadn't checked the receipt, we wouldn't have known because groceries cost so much these days and he likely wouldn't have checked," said April.

She says another woman who was leaving the store at the same time as them told her she too had been overcharged.

Castanet reached out to Walmart and received this statement from Corporate Affairs Canada:

"We take concerns of this nature very seriously. We are aware of a temporary scanning error at our Kelowna Walmart store, which has since been fixed. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The Corporate Affairs officer recommends that customers who believe they were incorrectly charged return to the store with a receipt for a refund. Customers with any questions can also follow up with Walmart Canada's Customer Care team at 1-800-328-0402.