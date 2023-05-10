'Get that air conditioner ready': Heat wave on the way to B.C.

Things are heating up in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Temperatures are on the rise and Environment Canada believes the heat could reach heights the region has never seen before at this time of year.

"It’s possible that we may set daily heat records," said meteorologist Lisa Erven. "With the forecast creeping up into the low 30s, we are definitely going to flirt with setting new daily temperature records."

"We are looking at daytime high temperatures anywhere from about 10 to 12 degrees above normal."

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 32 C on both Sunday and Monday in Kelowna and 34 C in Kamloops.

“It’s really good for people to practice sun and heat safety. Stay hydrated, get out the sunglasses, the hat, the sunscreen. During heat events, identify areas of your house that are the coolest for sleeping," she continued.

"Get that air conditioner ready. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, seek out cooling centres close to you in order to go inside and get some relief as we move through this heat event.”

With little chance of rain on the way, Environment Canada expects things to stay hot.

“There’s still quite a bit of forecast uncertainty as to how long the heat event will last. Right now we are looking at peak temperatures sort of late this weekend into early next week. Beyond that, temperatures are likely to stay higher than normal, but just how high, we will have to wait to see how those details shape up.”

A province-wide special weather statement issued Wednesday afternoon says freezing levels will "rise throughout this event leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels."

The public is advised to stay away from fast moving water.

Photo: Environment Canada Kelowna weather forecast