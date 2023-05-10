Okanagan College Enactus team takes second place at nationals

Photo: Okanagan College Enactus OC team on stage at the Nationals.

Okanagan College students placed second last week out of 70 teams at the Enactus Canada Nationals in Montreal.

The second place finish comes a year after winning the national title and finishing in the top four at the Enactus World Cup for the Unusually Good Food Company. Enactus brings post-secondary business students together for annual competitions.

The student-run Unusually Good Food Company turns apples not pretty enough for store shelves into juice, apple chips and candles. Unusually Good apple juice is already available in 19 cities in Western Canada and recently signed a deal with Loblaw.

Enactus Okanagan College president MacKenna Lenarcic, who has now completed her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing, was named the HSBC Women Entrepreneurial Leader of the Year, receiving a $5,000 award to go towards her educational and leadership journey.

The award is designed to recognize, celebrate and honour female university and college students who exemplify success and inspire their peers, community and country through entrepreneurial leadership.

“I am so grateful to have had the chance to work alongside such an amazing group of students, faculty, and community members who empower us to achieve our goals. Receiving this award is not just an individual recognition, but a testament to the incredible team efforts of Okanagan College,” said Lenarcic.

Other student awards at the Enactus Canada Nationals were given to Mandi Kohout, who received the John Dobson Bursary of $2,500 and Annika Kirk, who was awarded the Whitney Barham Social Justice Bursary of $2,500.

Peter Boyd of Peter’s Your Independent Grocer, was named Team Advisor of the Year, awarded to the business advisor that did the most outstanding job of assisting an Enactus team. Peter’s Your Independent Grocer was one of the first retailers to support the Unusually Good Food Company.

“I am incredibly humbled with being recognized as National Team Advisor for Enactus, but what I am most excited about is the brilliant young minds and the knowledge that they are the next generation of business leaders,” said Boyd.

Enactus OC is made up of 46 students across all OC campuses.