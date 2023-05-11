Kelowna realtor ready to distribute 1,000 flowers to Wilden homes this Mother’s Day

Cindy White

Have you gotten your Mother's Day gift yet?

If flowers are on the list, you'd better hurry. Florists and greenhouses are bracing for a busy few days.

"It's something we know from years of cyclical habit of what Mother's Day gives us in a sense of how busy it can get," explained Kirsten Segler, manager at The Greenery.

One of those shopping at The Greenery earlier this week was a local realtor who has made it an annual tradition to hand out Mother's Day flowers to every household in Wilden.

Paul Neufeld of Neufeld Jones & Associates with RE/MAX Kelowna says it's something they've been doing for nine years, except for a break during the pandemic.

Neufeld says when they started, they were dropping flowers on the doorsteps of about 500 homes. This year, they'll be stopping at 1,000.

He admits there's a marketing component, but it's also a way to give back to a neighbourhood near where they live and do business.

"Last year, we got a very nice call the day after we did this. There was somebody that wanted to list their house with us," said Neufeld. "In general, we do like to promote Wilden because we like that area.

"We work throughout the Okanagan, but that's one area that we're all close by to."

He says the whole family gets in on the act, with kids and spouses helping distribute the flowers.