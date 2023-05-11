Kelowna man who fatally stabbed former fiancee in 2014 released from custody

Photo: Castanet Ryan Quigley outside the Kelowna courthouse in 2016.

A Kelowna man who fatally stabbed his ex-fiancee 26 times in March 2014 was released from custody earlier this year.

Ryan Quigley pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 2016, two and a half years after he killed his 35-year-old former fiancee in their home at the Hiawatha Mobile Home Park on Lakeshore Road. His partner had recently called off their wedding due to Quigley's drug addiction.

Quigley was initially charged with second-degree murder, but struck a plea deal with the Crown and was sentenced to 12 years of incarceration – a joint sentencing submission agreed upon by both the Crown and defence.

Quigley was granted 31 months of credit for time he spent in custody prior to sentencing, leaving him with nine years and five months left to serve.

Earlier this year, the now 43-year-old Quigley was released from custody on statutory release. Almost all offenders in Canada are automatically released from custody after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and they'll generally be under some supervision conditions for the remainder of their sentence.

Last November, the Parole Board of Canada reviewed Quigley's upcoming statutory release, to consider what conditions should be imposed on him.

While the Correctional Service of Canada recommended he be required to live in a halfway house for at least six months, the Parole Board chose not to impose that condition.

According to the Parole Board's decision, it appears Quigley is instead living at his parent's home in “the south central part of the province,” although the specific city was not disclosed.

The Board noted Quigley had been found with a “home made stabbing weapon” while in custody, along with “other prohibited items including drug paraphernalia.” The Board said there were concerns he was “engaged in the drug subculture” in prison and he was involved in a fight in prison last year.

He was assessed as “at least a low-moderate risk for general and violent reoffending” and a high risk for spousal violence. His accountability and motivation were assessed as medium while he has a “high need for improvement” with regards to substance abuse, personal/emotional orientation and marital/family.

The Correctional Service of Canada recommended he spend six months in a halfway home to ensure he didn't use substances upon his release, but the Board ruled this was not required.

“On [statutory release] you want to live with your parents in the south central part of the province. Your parents are assessed as positive supports. It appears they are not fully apprised of your behaviour at the institution and/or your use of opiates while incarcerated,” the Board stated.

“It appears your parents are law abiding pro-social people who have maintained a relationship with the parole office.”

While the Board didn't impose the halfway house condition, he's required to abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m., not consume alcohol or drugs, follow a substance abuse treatment plan, secure employment, report all relationships with women to his parole supervisor and have no contact with the victim's family.

His full sentence will expire in April 2026.