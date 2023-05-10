City hall cheers approval of Uber in Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

City hall is applauding the decision by the Passenger Transportation Board to approve a license for Uber to operate its ride hailing service in Kelowna.

The PTB announced Wednesday its approval of a license transfer application from ReRyde to Uber.

“The Passenger Transportation Board’s approval of Uber offers residents and visitors another transportation option to travel throughout our city,” says Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

“In addition, the city is also evaluating options for pick-up and drop-off points for all passenger services including taxis to make it more convenient and accessible for passengers.”

Uber joins Uride and Lucky To Go who are already providing ride hailing services in Kelowna.

The city says ride hailing options and taxi services both reduce reliance on single-occupancy vehicle trips and are an important part of a "robust and growing network of transportation options."

Transportation has been identified by city council as one of its top priorities for the next four years.

Uber officials says they will be ready to launch "soon," with further details to be released in the coming days.

Council hopes to see enhanced capacity and traffic flow on major roads, more trips by alternate transportation modes and increased traffic safety.