Black bear put down within Kelowna city limits, near school

Photo: Madison Erhardt - file photo

BC Conservation Officers had to tranquillize and euthanize a male black bear that was only a year and a half old on Tuesday.

"Working with wildlife has its good days and its bad days. Yesterday was a bad day," said conservation officer Hailey Gooliaff.

The incident happened Tuesday in Kelowna's Lower Mission neighbourhood on Fuller Road near a school, within the city of Kelowna.

Conservation officers tell Castanet they received multiple reports about the bear. Once they began their investigation they determined that the bear had been returning to the area because it had become habituated to human garbage and was a threat to public safety.

Spring has just started but the BCCOS has already received 51 reports of bears accessing unprotected garbage, bird seed and compost.

"This behaviour jeopardizes public safety," said Gooliaff.

"It’s very frustrating that the we have been responding to these calls, providing public education on bear safety and attractant management, trying to get people to ensure their non-natural attractants are unavailable to bears."

In B.C. it is an offence to feed or leave attractants available to dangerous wildlife, like bears, cougars, wolves and coyotes.

Conservation officers, bylaw and the WildsafeBC staff will be conducting bear attractant audits throughout the Central Okanagan to proactively enforce the wildlife attractant bylaws.

"Relocation does not work with human habituated and food conditioned bears. These bears when relocated often return to their original home territory or become 'problem' animals in other communities," Gooliaff explained.

"In addition, translocated wildlife often fail to adapt to their new habitat and, as a result, may starve to death or be killed by the animals that already occupy the area."

To report conflicts with dangerous wildlife, where there is a threat to public safety, call the report all poachers and polluters hotline at 1 877 952-RAPP (7277) or visit the website.

To learn how to keep wildlife wild and our communities safe click here.