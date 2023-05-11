KGH Foundation's Day of Giving returns next week

Photo: KGH Foundation

The KGH Foundation’s annual Day of Giving returns next week.

The KGH Day of Giving on May 17 is a one-day call to action to raise funds for healthcare, with this year's funding going directly towards acquiring a new 3T MRI machine.

“MRI is an absolutely critical diagnostic technology in medicine today,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “The fact that KGH currently only has one machine – the oldest in B.C. – is no longer acceptable. As our community continues to grow, thousands of Central Okanagan patients wait too long for MRI which in turn, delays their care team’s ability to diagnose and treat what is ailing them.”

The addition of the 3T MRI machine will help almost double KGH’s imaging capacity and significantly reduce wait times for an MRI, which can be upwards of eight months for some patients.

This year all funds raised on KGH Day of Giving, up to $250,000 will be matched dollar for dollar until 11:59 p.m. on May 17.

Since the KGH Foundation started its Day of Giving seven years ago, they have raised over $3.8 million in support of community health care.

"The ongoing success of the annual fundraiser is a testament to the care, enthusiasm and generosity of the community, businesses and frontline caregivers to come together in support of a shared goal," Young says.

For more information or to donate click here.