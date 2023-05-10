Men accused of looting Kelowna townhome hit by semi-truck remain in custody

Photo: Contributed Police outside the townhome on Cameron Avenue.

Two men charged with breaking into a Kelowna home that was hit by a semi truck last month remain in custody after they were arrested earlier this week.

A semi-truck crashed into the townhome on Cameron Avenue near Gordon Drive on April 11, and its remained there for a month as engineers assess the structural damage to the home.

The family who lived at the residence has been forced to find accommodation elsewhere, and homeowner Samer Shehadeh told Castanet they could be out from anywhere between eight months to a year.

But things went from bad to worse for Shehadeh's family Monday morning when three men broke into the home and made off with a number of items from the home, along with their vehicle.

Police were able to track one of the suspects after Shehadeh's stolen credit card was used at a local gas station and grocery store, while another suspect was arrested after Shehadeh's vehicle was tracked using its GPS.

It's believed the third suspect has not been found at this time.

According to court records, Daniel Kozub, 36, and Shawn McKay, 45, have been charged with a number of criminal offences in connection to the break-in.

Both men were charged with breaking and entering and theft of a vehicle, while McKay faces two counts of using a stolen credit card and Kozub faces two counts of breaching a release order and one count of breaching a probation order.

The pair remain in custody at this time and they're scheduled for bail hearings Thursday.

To make matters even worse, Shehadeh says their home was broken into a second time Monday evening at about 10:30 p.m.

"Everything is gone in the house. A lot of electronics, a lot of personal belongings, clothing, shoes, you name it," Shehadeh told Castanet Tuesday.

It's not clear if anyone was arrested following the second break-in.

Shehadeh was critical of Kalamalka Security, who was patrolling the home when the two break-ins occurred. Hero Security Company has since taken over.

The truck is expected to be removed from the home in the next few days, but it will still be many more months before the family can return home.

Both Kozub and McKay have lengthy criminal histories in Kelowna. Kozub's record dates back to 2015. He's scheduled for trial in March 2024 for a separate incident, facing charges of possessing stolen property and a weapon, while breaching a previous release order. Those charges stem from a Dec. 29, 2022 incident, and he was released on bail on those charges on Jan. 31, 2023.

He was also convicted of a drug charge and breaching his probation order in February of this year.

Meanwhile, McKay's record dates back to 2013 in Salmon Arm and Kelowna.