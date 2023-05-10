Uber finally approved to operate in Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

Uber will finally be bringing its ride sharing service to Kelowna.

In a much anticipated decision, the Passenger Transportation Board announced Wednesday morning it has approved the transfer of a ride hailing license from ReRyde to Uber.

The decision means Uber is now licensed to operate in all regions of the province.

However, the ride share giant has stated it will provide service in Kelowna and Victoria only to start.

Uber took to social media to applaud the decision.

“Victoria and Kelowna, you are one step closer to requesting a ride with the tap of a button. Today, the Passenger Transportation Board announced their approval of our license transfer application, which will enable the same safe, affordable, and reliable rides in Victoria and Kelowna that are currently available in the Lower Mainland and across 140 other municipalities in Canada," Uber said in a statement.

Uber says "tens of thousands" of Kelowna and Victoria residents have already signed up for the app as riders.

The company says it is offering drivers in the two cities a special $1,000 promotion when they take 20 rideshare trips within 14 days of Uber's launch in their city.

"We plan to launch soon and will provide more information in the coming days," Uber said.

Uber had applied for the license transfer in August of last year. It was expected the transfer would be approved before Christmas, but was delayed until today.

Part of the delay was due to an overwhelming number of written submissions (43) both in favour, but mostly against Uber entering the market.

Eight of those submissions came from various arms of the Okanagan Taxi Association.

The Okanagan objectors suggested they are small businesses who will be "significantly impacted by the introduction of a well-funded and investor-subsidized transportation network company, such as Uber."

They argued the application raises questions about both the fitness and propriety of both Uber and ReRyde.

"With respect to Uber, they argued that this appears to be an attempt to evade the board’s refusal of its application in the Uber Amendment Decision (January 2020)," the Passenger Transportation Board decision said.

"With respect to ReRyde, the Okanagan submitters argued that it was attempting to evade the potential consequences of its ongoing failure to utilize the TNS licence granted by the board over two years ago," the decision continued.

"They submitted that the board should refuse this unprecedented and extraordinary application because it was made for an improper purpose and should be considered an abuse of the board’s process."

The RDCO and MADD Canada submitted letters supporting the application.

"RDCO argued that the region experiences challenges in transportation connectivity given the sprawling landscape and diverse housing mix of rural and urban. RDCO pointed to its Regional Transportation Plan which incorporates ride sharing as part of its vision."

The PTB did acknowledge concerns raised by the taxi industry about potential impacts Uber may have on the rest of the passenger transportation industry.

However, it ruled the company is fit, proper and capable of providing the service.

The board also acknowledged Uber only plans to provide the service in the larger communities of Kelowna and Victoria for the first three years.