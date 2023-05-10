Apartment building proposed to replace hostel in Kelowna

Photo: StudioVAM Architecture Proposed five-storey multi-family residential development at 2343 Pandosy Street

A proposed five-storey multi-family residential development could replace the Kelowna International Hostel on Pandosy Street.

StudioVAM Architecture has filed a rezoning/development permit for 2343 Pandosy Street on behalf of the owner, a numbered company, to build a five-storey rental-only apartment building.

The proposal is for one 20-unit five storey residential building with surface parking at the ground level.

The project will be situated at the corner of Pandosy St. and Christleton Avenue. The ground floor will accommodate two- and three-bedroom ground-oriented units with direct access to both streets, and consist of two floors with a bedroom and living space on the ground floor.

Parking access, loading, waste and recycling, and service and utility access all occur from the existing lane.

Landscaping will include a minimum of six new trees along the two street setbacks, as required

in the zoning bylaw.

The development will include 20 parking stalls for vehicles and secure bicycle parking for 35 bicycles.

The proposal has just been submitted to the city and will take some time before it hits the desk of council.