Kelowna RCMP searching for missing 'high risk' man

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are seeking the public’s help finding a “high risk” missing man.

Aaron Fleur De Lys, 32, was last seen at 9 p.m. on May 8 in the 1800 block of Pandosy.

“It is believed that Aaron may be suffering from a medical condition which could put him in danger. Aaron is not believed to be a danger to the public however his recent behaviour has caused concern for friends and family regarding his personal wellbeing,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release.

Fleur De Lys is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11, 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

He may have access to his vehicle, a silver Dodge Journey, bearing B.C. plate SP029V with a missing front bumper.

If you are Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-24919.