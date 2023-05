Photo: Nicholas Johansen Collision on Hwy 97 at Harvey Ave. and Pandosy St.

Traffic on Harvey Avenue heading east has been slowed by a collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street.

Eastbound Harvey Ave. traffic is down to a single lane just before 10 a.m.



Emergency crews are on the scene of the two vehicle collision, one of the vehicles has already been towed and traffic should return to normal shortly.