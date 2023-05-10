Section of Casorso Road closed all summer for pathway construction

Cindy White

People who use Casorso Road to drive from the Lower Mission to KLO Road near Okanagan College will need to find another route all summer.

Construction has begun on the extension of a multi-use pathway along Casorso Road from Barrera Road to KLO Road.

"It is an extension of the existing corridor on Ethel Street,” said Derek Corning, senior project manager with the City of Kelowna. “So when you’re biking down Ethel, you’ll hit Raymer and that path comes through along the College. Right now, it stops at KLO.

“So this project is picking it up at KLO, taking it down Casorso to Barrera. At the end of Barrera, there’s an existing multi-use path that will connect users to Lakeshore and Gordon Drive, and you could carry on from there to the Greenway or the H2O Centre,” he explained.

Local residents who live in the construction zone will still be able to access Casorso Road throughout most of the construction.

Once this project is complete, the city’s focus will shift to extending pathways in other neighbourhoods.

“After this, priorities are moving to Sutherland and Leckie, which will connect from the highway to the rail trail. The Sutherland one will fill a gap from Ethel Street, where it currently ends, up to Burtch, and fill another critical gap along that corridor,” said Corning.

The final phase of the Casorso Active Transportation Corridor is scheduled to be completed at the end of September.