Jordan Peterson Kelowna controversy 'ridiculous,' says UBC Okanagan professor

Photo: Jordan Peterson

The duelling petitions surrounding controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson's visit to Kelowna are "ridiculous," says a UBC Okanagan professor of environmental humanities.

A petition in support of Peterson has now popped up in response to another that is calling on city council to cancel the psychologist's tour stop on May 26 at Prospera Place. City council has no ability to cancel events in the privately owned and operated arena.

The petition seeking the cancellation of the event claimed Peterson's views on LGBTQ issues "jeopardize the safety" of the community, while the one in support declares that "free speech is one of the most important pillars of democracy."

Peterson responded to the petition opposing him in a tweet, “I've been cancelled by better people than this sorry lot. Virtue-signalling censorious narcissists.”

I support Jordan Peterson Speaking In Kelowna https://t.co/m1F9nzmMBR via @CdnChange — gil szabo (@gil_szabo) May 9, 2023

UBC Okanagan environmental humanities professor Greg Garrard has been following the back and forth, something he called "ridiculous."

"Jordan Peterson is on a book tour. That's why he's coming to Kelowna," Garrard said.

"He wants to sell his second book [Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life]. I skimmed the first one, I found it a bit hard going. And, you know, he wants to interest people in his second book. So more controversy is good."

Peterson's show in Kelowna is almost completely sold out with a limited number of $250 merchandise package tickets still available.

Controversy has surrounded Peterson ever since he began criticizing political correctness and Bill C-16 while he was a professor at the University of Toronto. The law added gender identity or expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Act.

"He's a smart guy, there's no question about that in my mind," Garrard said.

"At the same time he's very, very wrong about a bunch of things. For example, he became famous because of Bill C-16, which made gender identity a protected category. He said people would be forced to use transgender people's pronouns, that didn't happen. So he was wrong. He's wrong about a lot of things."

"So I disagree with him. But I also think that trying to cancel him is not going to help. If anything, it's going to encourage people who go to see him think that they're doing something super cool and edgy," Garrard continued.

Garrard says he respects Peterson's intellectual abilities. "He was a practicing psychologist when he was at U of T, the only clinical psychologist in the department apparently."

At the same time, Garrard says the psychologist's "self-help" books are just not that interesting to him.

"I find that self help stuff really insufferable. Although having said that, one of the chapters I found most interesting in his book is all about therapy and hard listening, and he gives a really good account of that. I was really impressed," says Garrard.

Peterson has become a worldwide star and a master of controversy partly because of his use of social media.

"Those platforms are designed to generate outrage," Garrard noted.

Peterson is currently locked in a high-profile dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him over his social media use, which includes comments critical of transgender people.

But Garrard says Peterson's role as a conservative intellectual is somewhat unique.

"There actually aren't that many of those, inflammatory remarks aside, I think that's a good thing. We need that diversity."

A great deal of Peterson's messaging in his 12 Rules books is directed at young men, Garrard said.

"Getting them to buck up and live up to women who are doing better and better in school and in society. He's obviously connecting with, especially that audience, and encouraging them to read more and think more — I think that's a good thing."

Garrard emphasized that he disagrees with Peterson's ideas about gender, but he holds out hope that perhaps one day Peterson will become interested in bringing people together instead of polarizing them.

"I've noticed that from time to time, although not very consistently, he also seems to be interested in the problem of polarization of people really just not listening to each other. I think he's guilty of it. But I think he's also aware of it," Garrard said.

"So I just kind of hope that he would become more concerned about that, and more open to genuine dialogue that might, in turn, make some of his critics more open."