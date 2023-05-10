Three Oyama men fined for poaching doe, fawn in orchard

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Three men have been fined after pleading guilty to killing two mule deer out of season in an Oyama orchard.

In a statement to Castanet, the BC Conservation Officer Service says an orchard owner tried to chase away a doe and fawn in August 2022. When the deer refused to leave, the orchard owner decided they would be shot. There was no open hunting season for deer at the time.

“Another resident shot the deer, while a third resident retrieved the two deer carcasses,” said the statement. “Neighbours heard the shots and confronted the shooter, who reported it to the Conservation Officer Service.”

Castanet reported on the incident days afterwards.

“I just heard a pop, pop, pop, pop. It was horrendous,” resident Colleen Hayes told Castanet at the time, claiming the farm owner on Old Mission Road drove up to the doe and fawn and blasted them from his golf cart.

Hayes says when she heard the shots being fired, she ran outside onto her lawn. “I was yelling because I didn’t want him to shoot me and there he is on his golf cart.”

The three men appeared in provincial court on May 1 to plead guilty and receive fines.

Arshdeep Dhaliwal received a $2,500 penalty and three-year hunting ban for killing wildlife out of season and unlawful possession of dead wildlife.

Alfred Witzke received a $2,875 penalty, three-year hunting ban and his firearm was forfeited for unlawful possession of dead wildlife and killing wildlife out of season.

Craig Seebach received a three-year hunting ban and $1,500 fine for unlawful possession of dead wildlife.