Craft Culture celebrates Mother's Day this weekend in Kelowna

Photo: Craft Culture Market

It's almost Mother's Day and restaurant reservations are filling up fast.

For people looking to do something a little different this year, Craft Culture has announced plans to celebrate Mother's Day with a market on Saturday, May 13 in Kelowna.

Gathering at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, Craft Culture says this market serves as the perfect opportunity to treat your mom or special woman in your life to an enjoyable day filled with unique finds and meaningful gifts.

One day before Mother's Day, this gives families more options to celebrate the weekend and will also feature items like jewelry, pottery, home goods, clothing, body products, bath goods, and other handmade products.

With over 60 Craft Culture vendors from across the valley all signed up for the handmade market, there should be something for everyone who pops in.

Entrance to the market is by donation, with partial proceeds going to Mamas for Mamas, a not-for-profit organization that helps single mothers and struggling families in need.