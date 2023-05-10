Kelowna pulls prominent downtown lots off real estate market

Photo: HM Commercial group

The City of Kelowna has taken both the former McDonalds and Husky properties off the market, at least for the time being.

There was a sale pending in the fall of last year to Kelowna-based developer Ridge North America, but conditions tied to the potential sale were never satisfied. The company went as far as to make application to develop both properties, including a 40-storey tower on the former Husky site.

That application has now been withdrawn.

The with sale falling through, strategic land development manager Graham Hood says the city has a chance to take another look at what it wants to do with the property.

"The last time we look for ideas and disposition proposals we were in a significantly different economic climate, and we have a new council," Hood told Castanet News.

"So, we are going to go back and have a conversation with council about how they would like to proceed with these properties.

"We'll find out from council where they want to go with these properties and move forward accordingly."

The city initially put the properties on the market together in August of 2021 as an opportunity for the sites to be designed and developed concurrently.

The combined asking price was $11.275 million; $5.9 million for the McDonald's site and $5.375 million for the Husky property.

With the market somewhat depressed, it's unlikely either would fetch that amount on the market.

How to proceed concerning price or marketing will also be a decision for council, however Hood did acknowledge staff will provide input on what they believe the market will bare and the opportunities available for the sites.

"They are still important sites as people cross the bridge and come into our community, so I think we all want to see a development that sets an important tone for our community," said Hood.

"In the interim we will continue to remediate the old McDonalds property as we have been and there is an opportunity for us, as part of the Central Green overpass project to use the former Husky site as a lay down area for the contractor associated with that project."