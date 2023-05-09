Family frustrated with security company after Kelowna home looted yet again

Madison Erhardt

The saying "bad things happen in threes" is all too real for the Shehadeh family.

The family was forced out of their home last month after a semi-truck crashed into their living room.

On Monday morning, the house was looted by a group of men posing as construction workers. The men stole a car, credit cards and family valuables.

The stolen car was equipped with a GPS tracking system and was located nearby later in the day. RCMP arrested a 36-year-old Kelowna man who is well known to police.

RCMP also arrested a 45-year-old man, also known to police, after the suspect was caught using the stolen credit card from Shehadeh's home.

Then on Monday night around 10:30 p.m., the home was hit by thieves yet again.

"Everything is gone in the house. A lot of electronics, a lot of personal belongings, clothing, shoes, you name it," homeowner Samer Shehadeh said.

"Kalamalka Security was here since day one, and my comments to them are obviously they didn't do a good enough job protecting the site. Security guards should be more vigilant," Shehadeh said.

"It was evident that the blinds were open the whole time, and then all of a sudden, on the weekend, they get closed, and that doesn't ring any flags in anyone's brain?"

Shehadeh says even before the first reported break-in, he warned Kelowna RCMP because it appeared that someone had gone inside the home.

"As for the comments from the RCMP... almost half the force was here, and they had two dogs. They sniffed them all the way down to Chevron, and then they lost the scent."

The owner of Kalamalka Security says it's difficult to patrol the property.

"If you have it wide open, what are you supposed to do? It's wide open. How are you gonna see? One guard," company owner Trudi Scott said.

"If you are patrolling one side and somebody snuck in from the other side, and you have no access to the building, you can't tell how many people there are who snuck inside. If they are inside, they are going to make sure they are quiet," added Kalamalka Security manager Lohait Joshi.

"If the insurance company knew there were that many entrances, they would have paid for more security guards."

Shehadeh says he had asked for two guards Monday night, but only one was brought in.

Hero Security Company has now taken over guarding the home.

The semi-truck is expected to be removed from the home in a few days. It will be many more months before the family can return home.

Shehadeh, meanwhile, is worried the home will be targeted again.

"I am pushing the strata insurance company. I need to get approval to get some electronic security added here. We already found a crowbar inside the house. They can easily get back inside."

The two unnamed suspects that were arrested on Monday are set to appear in court later today. They face several charges, including break and enter, the fraudulent use of a credit card and failure to comply with a release order.