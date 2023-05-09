Altercation leads to pedestrian being struck by pickup truck in Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man captured a disturbing incident on video Tuesday morning.

The man who shared the video with Castanet asked us to use his first name only. Duncan tells Castanet he observed the incident Tuesday morning at approximately 8 a.m. near the intersection of Gordon Drive and Harvey Avenue.

"I was just sitting in my truck just before work. When I saw (what looked like) two homeless people. They were just yelling at this truck. They were kicking the truck and spitting on it. Then the guy backed up, that's when I got my phone out," Duncan says.

The video shows a man carrying a packsack cross in front of a black pick up truck, when the video starts the truck is already moving and it hits the pedestrian and knocks him to the ground. The pedestrian can be seen holding his head and rolling on the ground as the truck comes to a stop before backing up.

"About five minutes later, I'm pretty sure it would have been the driver of the truck and four of his buddies came, and he had a crowbar and he was on the phone with the police. [RCMP] showed up 10 minutes later," said witness.

The video is short and does not show what led to the collision or the aftermath but Duncan says he spoke with RCMP on the scene and shared the video with police.

RCMP confirm they attended the scene and have begun an investigation.

"The driver and the individual walking became involved in an altercation and made accusations towards one another which involved drugs and attempt to damage the truck," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP tell Castanet both parties have declined to cooperate with police.

"The investigation is ongoing because we located some surveillance (video) to view but, without cooperation by either (party) involved [the investigation] will most like be concluded," added Della-Paolera.