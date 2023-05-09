Regional district plans water main flush for Sunset Ranch

Photo: Contributed

The Region District of Central Okanagan is planning a water main flush for the Sunset Ranch water system.

On May 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., the water main flushing will impact over 300 properties in the community, with roadside notice boards being put up in advance of crews working in a particular area.

The RDCO says flushing ensures optimum water quality and will remove any sediment deposits that may accumulate over time.

For residents, it should be noted that when flushing occurs, water pressure can vary and there is chance of slight discolouration in the water and should be checked before using or drinking.

The RDCO recommends avoiding doing any laundry over this two-day flush, and if you experience any discolouration in your water, you should run the cold water tap on its own until the water runs clear.