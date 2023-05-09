Kelowna planning staff now have the ability to rubber stamp some minor development variances

Photo: Castanet/file

Is your proposed swimming pool three inches too close to your property line?

Does an overhang protrude slightly further than it should?

Minor variances such as these which would normally have to run through city council can now be handled at the staff level through a delegated authority bylaw approved by council Monday afternoon.

Planning director Ryan Smith told council the changes were made as a result of changes made by the province giving municipalities more authority to make process improvements.

"It is important we make these process improvements as quickly as we can with a system related to the Housing Supply Act coming as municipalities are being judged on how much housing we are approving and how quickly," said Smith.

"The province may also look at how we are approving those types of housing and do we have delegated processes set up to allow approval of different applications in a timely way. We are using the tools they have given us to fast-track housing."

Smith says the main objective in bringing about this change is to improve the flow of development applications through the system that are relatively low system.

"Those that council see but receive very little correspondence and end up taking up a lot of staff time and create delays."

Smith says the change would affect about 30 per cent of variance applications that come into the city on a yearly basis. He says not all will meet the criteria set out in the new bylaw while in other cases, an applicant may go ahead with a project without city approval.

Those cases he says will come before council from an accountability process.

In reviewing the proposed changes, planner Adam Cseke told council variances could only be considered minor if there is no associated form and character development permits such as single family dwellings, rural or agricultural properties with a setback variance or it the permit has already been delegated to staff.

The delegated authority provisions also include guidelines the delegate must consider when making a decision, including:

Scope and scale of variances

Use and enjoyment of neighbouring lands

Affects on the natural environment

Appropriateness of the development

Intent of the zoning bylaw

Public interest clause

Any variance denied under the procedure could be brought to council for a final decision.

Staff will report back quarterly alongside the regular planning department report on the success of the the program.