Two-bedroom rent price soars in Kelowna, matches all-time high

The rental price of a two-bedroom unit in the Central Okanagan hit its highest mark in April.

According to the statistics combed from Castanet’s classifieds section, the average rental price for a two-bedroom home last month was $2,255. That tied the previous high mark set in June 2022.

It also marked the fifth consecutive month that the average two-bedroom cost has increased.

It was the opposite story for one-bedroom units in April, as the average price fell for the second straight month. The average price was $1,544, which was down $10 from March and $35 from February.

The averages were taken from 86 two-bedroom and 45 one-bedroom listings in the Castanet classifieds section.