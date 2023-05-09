Kelowna council grudgingly agree to electronic transit fare system

Photo: Castanet file photo

It took an impassioned plea from city infrastructure director Mac Logan to sway Kelowna city council into adopting a new electronic transit fare system.

The Umo transit fare collection system is scheduled to be rolled out across 35 systems including Kelowna Regional Transit, over the coming months.

However, in order for the system to be activated in the fall on Kelowna Regional Transit, member jurisdictions must agree to some changes to the fare system currently in place.

Kelowna council expressed reservations over a change to the transfer system after hearing from some disgruntled transit riders when the plan was first introduced in February.

Despite some proposed changes acknowledging those original concerns, some on council were not convinced the changes were for the better.

Logan stepped in part way through the discussion, imploring council not to lose sight of what the city will be gaining with the new electronic fare system.

"The direction this is taking, I think we are losing sight of the big benefit that is coming with this. We are asking Kelowna and regional residents to ride transit more often. This software is making it substantially easier for more people to pay to ride transit," Logan told council.

"I have experience in this in another transit system in Canada, when you implement electronic fare payment the amount of new riders that you gain because it is easier to get on a bus because you don't have to worry about having the exact change will far outweigh the handful of riders the software may disadvantage."

His plea swayed the minds of both councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Ron Cannan.

"I think Mr. Logan saved the baby from the bathwater for me," said Wooldridge.

Because the system is being implemented across multiple communities, BC Transit representative Ryan Dennis told council said there was a need for a universal transfer policy across all transit systems.

The new system means transfers can only be used once in a 90-minute period as opposed to multiple times.

In order to alleviate some concerns from council, BC Transit agreed to cap a day pass at twice the cost of a single ride ($2.50 per ride). This way, purchasing a day pass would give a transit user unlimited access to the transit system during that day if needed.

Dennis also acknowledged the new system will make it easier for Kelowna to implement some of its fare programs such as a senior's program brought up by Coun. Luke Stack.

"We have the opportunity through Umo to explore a variety of different programs," said Dennis.

"You have an employer pass program we would love to expand to get more people to ride the bus, your Upass program to expand that to the college as well."

Other changes adopted as part of the new electronic fare program include the ability of people to cash in unused fare products with a value of greater than $10, going from a monthly pass to a 30 day pass and having some products such as single ride ticket books expire after a year.

Council unanimously endorsed the electronic fare program.

The system must still be adopted by other jurisdictions within the Central Okanagan who make up the Kelowna Regional Transit System.