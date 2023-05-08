Thieves loot, steal car from family forced from home by semi crash

Madison Erhardt

The family who had a semi-truck crash into their home last month was hit with even more devastating news Monday morning.

Homeowner Samer Shehadeh tells Castanet that his evacuated home was looted and his car was stolen by a group of men just after 5 a.m.

"It was such a bad feeling. It was almost like the first feeling that I got when the crash happened," he said.

Shehadeh says three individuals posing as construction workers approached a security guard who was outside monitoring the home. He says the group of men brandished a weapon.

The three individuals then broke into the townhome at the corner of Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive. The crashed semi is still embedded in the home as engineers work to safely remove it.

"The garage is a disaster. The second floor, the third floor. They stole a lot of valuables. A lot of stuff," Shehadeh said Monday.

"It looks like they were either camping out. There were open drinks, drinks that were in the fridge. They were just lounging in there."

Shehadeh's car was stolen, along with credit cards and personal items.

"I went on my GPS on the app to track the car. Got on the phone with 911, and we were able to tell the police where the car was, and they were able to do a kind of sting operation."

Shehadeh said RCMP flew a drone through the home afterwards to ensure nobody else was still inside.

One of the men was arrested after police were able to track a credit card that was being used. A second man was arrested after Shehadeh's car was located.

The third suspect has yet to be found.

The Shehadehs have been unable to stay in their home since the crash. A second family in the townhome complex was also forced to leave due to structural concerns.

Shehadeh says his home was boarded up on Monday evening.

"Obviously ramping up security for the time being. It is unfortunate we had to deal with the first semi-truck incident, and now we have to deal with people stealing our valuables and our vehicle."

The family could be out of his home for close to a year.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the costs the family will incur while waiting to get back into their home.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet an investigation into the thefts is ongoing.