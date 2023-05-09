Kelowna man sues Crown prosecution office in effort of getting charges pressed

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man is taking the BC Prosecution Service to court in an effort to have criminal charges laid against a man he claims assaulted him.

Roy Winter filed a petition in BC Supreme Court on Friday over an incident that took place at Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street on June 27, 2022.

Winter claims a cyclist threw his bike at his vehicle when he started to proceed through the intersection at a green light. When Winter exited the vehicle, he was “sucker punched and kicked” in the face, his petition states.

Winter sustained six stitches and extreme face swelling.

“The suspect was never arrested at the scene and was only given conditions to stay away from me,” the claim says.

After requesting an update on the investigation in March 2023, Winter says the RCMP told him prosecutors will not be proceeding with charges against the suspect because Crown counsel deemed the incident a consensual fight.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Winter’s petition says.

He says he can prove he was the victim of an unprovoked assault and that he did not “even lay a hand on the suspect.”

“To this date nobody has even taken a statement from me or tried to obtain the dash camera footage in my possession,” the claim continued.

The BC Prosecution Service declined to comment on the matter.