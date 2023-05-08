Grass fire near Lake Country school under investigation

Photo: Google Street View The Lake Country Fire Department responded to a grass fire near Peter Greer Elementary school.

A grass fire broke out near Peter Greer Elementary Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 10000-block of Sherman Drive at 2:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a fire about 30-by-40 (feet) starting to reach up into the trees. We were able to get quick suppression and knocked it down,” said deputy chief Kynan O’Rourke with the Lake Country Fire Department.

O’Rourke said fire prevention officers and the RCMP were on the scene doing an initial investigation into the cause of the fire.