On-demand transit coming to Kelowna's Crawford neighbourhood

Photo: Colin Dacre

On-demand public transit is coming to a Kelowna neighbourhood next year.

BC Transit announced Monday it is partnering with the city to move ahead with on-demand service in the Crawford neighbourhood.

The service will allow residents to use an app or phone-in option to book a pick-up by a BC Transit-operated vehicle and get a ride to or from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange.

The service is expected to be available in early 2024 and will operate in a network of designated stops within the Crawford area to provide transit when customers need it.

“On-Demand is BC Transit’s flexible transit option that offers on-request service, helping people save time and commute in a safe and affordable way,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit’s president and CEO.

“This service offers a daily convenience that will benefit so many people in the Crawford neighbourhood, and I’m excited to see the project move forward.”

A negotiated request for proposals (NRFP) has been issued as part of a selection process to secure the technology system for the service, BC Transit said. That process will close on June 9 with a contract awarded later in the summer.

If the program is a success in Crawford, on-demand transit could be rolled out to other parts of Kelowna and communities around the province.

“One of council’s priorities is to improve transportation in the city and that incudes transit service, so news of on-demand coming to the Crawford neighbourhood could not come at a better time,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Offering the ease and flexibility of this service will make public transit a more viable option for Kelowna residents which is something we are very excited about.”