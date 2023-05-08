Kelowna RCMP investigate after reports of sex assault surface on Facebook

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating after multiple posts were made to a local Facebook group alleging a sexual assault involving a teenage victim.

The posts were shared May 7 and 8 in the Kelowna Alert group.

The post state a 14 year-old girl and her friend were downtown Thursday night when a group of four men offered to drive the girls home.

"As they both got into the truck the truck decided to take a wrong turn after giving them a drink that ended up making their mouths go numb and forgetting a part of the night," said the post.

The 14 year-old was then sexually assaulted by the group of men at a hotel, the post alleges. Eventually the teen and her friend were both able to escape.

The Facebook post described the men as 40-to-60 years old and South Asian.

At least two other posts were made in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group involving similar claims.

"Four men in a grey truck, possible Alberta plate, ages 30 to 60, picking up young girls downtown at local beaches and befriending them with McDonald's and whatever they want," an anonymous post said.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet the investigation is still in its early stages.

"No information to be released at this time," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.