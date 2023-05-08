More flood risk, warm weather on horizon for BC Interior

Photo: Castanet Flooding caused extensive damage to a section Parker Cove last week.

While flood risk has subsided in many parts of B.C. thanks to cooler weather, the province is only about a quarter of the way through its spring melt and there is plenty more water still to come down from the mountains.

“We're starting to pick up the signature of significant warming potential into this coming weekend,” said Dave Campbell of the BC River Forecast Centre.

He said this year’s freshet is happening about two to three times quicker than usual thanks to last week’s heat wave.

And while creeks and rivers will recede during the first half of the week, the coming heat could cause them to surge again.

“We can see another period of elevated flood risk in the province and bringing on potentially new areas that have not experienced flooding so far this year. Particularly as we start to melt the higher elevation snow and start to bring in runoff into the larger rivers,” Campbell said.

He said his team is watching the data closely as it comes in and will issue advisories as needed in response to the “potential pinch point” of increased risk.

Rainfall over the weekend was much less than expected, which gave a reprieve to flood-battered communities like Cache Creek and the Okanagan Indian Band.

While that lack of rain is helpful for residents stacking sandbags right now, BC Wildfire Service director of operations Cliff Chapman says the forest is dry.

“We still have pockets of that drought that exist across the province,” he said.

“With the less-than-forecast rain that came down over the last number of days, we're going to see a rebound up back into moderate-to-high fire hazard with the conditions that are forecasted for the next week,” he said.