Cheese and meat festival coming to Kelowna this Saturday

Find out what it's like to be a farmer and a meat and cheese producer at this weekend's Kelowna Cheese and Meat Festival.

The festival celebrates craftsmanship, culture, and community by showcasing artisan brands in a convenient one-stop shopping format.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is being held at the Laurel Packinghouse on Saturday, May 13 and it will have two tastings at 3 and 7 p.m.

“Our goal is to indulge your taste buds in a culinary experience that connects you to the craftsmanship it takes to produce the foods and beverages at the Festival. We've carefully curated the vendor flow to give guests natural pairings while engaging with the creators. Our goal is to expand the footprint of the local food and beverage movement in Kelowna," says David Bain, festival founder.

The festival offers a wide variety of tastes, textures and smells to take in, with an opportunity for visitors to learn, taste, and create meaningful connections between the artisans and the products they love.

"When you arrive at the festival, you'll receive a tasting glass for sipping and your charcuterie board as a gift," Bain says.

Guests are encouraged to walk around for two hours while having all inclusive access to more than 40 vendors.

While general admission tickets are sold out, there are a handful of VIP tickets left. For more information click here.