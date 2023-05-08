Water quality advisory issued for approximately 60 properties on Falcon Ridge water system near Highway 33

Photo: Madison Erhardt Mission Creek in Kelowna on May 5, 2023.

Muddy runoff in Mission Creek has prompted the Regional District of Central Okanagan to issue a water quality advisory for the Falcon Ridge water system.

It affects approximately 60 properties near Highway 33 east of Kelowna, on Hawk Road, Falcon Ridge Crescent, and Peregrine Road within Joe Rich and Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

“Increased turbidity in the Mission Creek water source from the annual snowpack melt – known as freshet – has resulted in water quality that might impact children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Interior Health has been consulted and roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory,” said the RDCO notice.

All water intended for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute, or affected residents can use bottled or distilled water.

The Falcon Ridge water system is one of six maintained and operated by the RDCO servicing almost 1,100 connections in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.