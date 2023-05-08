'I've been cancelled by better': Petition targets Jordan Peterson tour stop in Kelowna

Photo: Live Nation

A petition with a little over 200 signatures demanding the cancellation of Jordan Peterson’s tour stop in Kelowna has caught the attention of the controversial psychologist.

“I've been cancelled by better people than this sorry lot. Virtue-signaling censorious narcissists,” Peterson tweeted Monday morning in response to the petition.

The petition was launched on change.org by Brent Forder, who claims Peterson’s views “directly jeopardize the safety and well-being of marginalized communities, especially women, transgender and gender non-conforming people.”

“Violence against women and 2SLGTBQIA+ folks starts with words so giving this man a platform to speak is directly impacting safety of marginalized communities,” the petition continues.

At the time of publication, 222 had signed the petition.

Forder is urging Kelowna mayor and council to cancel the event set to take place at Prospera Place on May 26.

It’s not clear if Kelowna’s mayor and council have any say about what type of events are booked at Prospera Place, as the facility is privately owned and operated. Peterson’s show is being promoted by Live Nation.

Most tickets for the event sold out within days of going on sale, although a limited number of $250 merchandise package tickets are still available.

Peterson shot to fame in 2016 while he was a professor at the University of Toronto after he started criticizing political correctness and Bill C-16, which added gender identity or expression to the list of prohibited grounds of discrimination in the Canadian Human Rights Act.

He has since gone onto worldwide stardom and serves as host of shows and podcasts for the U.S. conservative online outlet the Daily Wire.

He has also authored the popular books 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos and its sequel Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

Peterson is currently locked in a high-profile dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him over his social media use, which includes comments highly critical of transgender people. His controversial stature was on display earlier this year when Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield was attacked for retweeting him.