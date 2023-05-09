Conservation officers busy with Okanagan bear calls as hibernation ends

Madison Erhardt

Bears have come out of hibernation and appear to be very active in the Central Okanagan.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says there has been an uptick in activity as bears access unprotected garbage, bird seed, compost, dog food and bee hives.

"We have received quite a few calls so far. It is the start of bear season. They are starting to wake up from hibernation and coming out and they are looking for a food source so we are just encouraging the public to keep their attractants and garbage secured," said conservation officer," said Hailey Gooliaff.

BC Conservation says their busiest time of year typically falls around May and June.

Officers are pleading with the public to ensure their garbage is made unavailable to bears.

It is an offence under the BC Wildlife Act to feed bears, intentionally attract bears or negligently store attractants that may attract bears. The fine is $230 for first time offenders.

Under the Wildlife Act, conservation officers may issue a Dangerous Wildlife Protection Order if food attractants, such as garbage, pose a significant safety risk by drawing bears to public areas.

"A lot of new people that are coming to areas where there is human wildfire interface may be unaware of the issues that leaving out attractants can cause. We recommend that everyone go and check out wildsafebc.com. There is a lot of good information on there about how to live, work and play around wildlife," Gooliaff added.

The public should contact the BCCOS RAPP (Report All Poachers Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277 with wildlife conflicts.