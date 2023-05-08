Most Southern Interior flood advisories ease as weather cools

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre Yellow: high streamflow advisory; orange: flood watch; red: flood warning.

The BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded many flood watches in the Southern Interior after last week’s heat wave.

The rapid melt of snowmelt has slowed and most rivers are seeing receding levels, but the weather is expected to warm again as the weekend nears.

The Lower Thompson region including Cache Creek, Bonaparte River, Deadman River and Criss Creek remain under flood warnings “as runoff from last weekend’s rainfall is moving down the watersheds.”

Flood watches in the Okanagan, Whiteman’s Creek and Similkameen have been downgraded to high streamflow advisories. The North Thompson and Nicola River remain under high streamflow advisories.

Flood watches are still in place for the Salmon River around Falkland and Salmon Arm, while all Shuswap areas outside the Salmon River basin are no longer under any advisory at all.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada are identifying an upper trough pattern persisting today,” said the BC River Forecast Centre.

“Shower activities will continue under this pattern, however lesser rainfall amounts are expected as a surface low moves to northeastern B.C. and Alberta.”

Rain is expected to fade on Tuesday in advance of another warm weather spell starting “Friday and continuing at least into the weekend.”

“This would be accompanied with high freezing levels, above seasonal temperatures, and low humidity,” the centre said.

“Rivers have stabilized and are expected to have receding levels through the early part of the week. With warming temperatures later in the week, snowmelt rates are anticipated to accelerate, with a period of increasing flows next weekend.”

River Forecast Centre Levels of Warnings/Advisories: