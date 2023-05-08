Uber launching car rental partnership in Kelowna

Photo: Uber

Uber is expanding into Kelowna in a different way while it awaits approval of its traditional ridesharing service.

Uber Rent allows users to rent a car from companies like Avis, Hertz or Budget with the tap of a button within the Uber app.

"More transportation options like this in the Uber app provide more options to help Canadians get anywhere and provide an alternative to personal car ownership, helping reduce overall congestion and greenhouse gas emissions," says a news release from Uber.

Uber Rent allows you to rent a car using your Uber account and payment methods. It is now available in both Kelowna and Victoria even though the Passenger Transportation Board has not yet approved Uber’s application for ridesharing in the two cities.

Uber applied in August 2022 to acquire an existing ridesharing license in Kelowna and Victoria with the expectation that they would be up and running by Christmas. Eight months later, there has been no decision.

Here’s how Uber Rent works:

Open your Uber app and tap the “Rental Cars” icon.

Enter the address that your rental car pickup/dropoff will be near and the times and dates that your reservation will start and end.

Browse vehicles and compare prices. You can pay in advance to save money or pay at the rental location.

Go to the rental location with your driver’s license and credit card at the time referenced in your reservation in the Uber app.

When your reservation is over, return your vehicle to the selected location