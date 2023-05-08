After-dinner stroll nets Kelowna man $100,000 scratch and win prize

Photo: BCLC Marcel Poisson wins $100K

A Kelowna man is $100,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch and win ticket.

Marcel Poisson was walking with his partner when he decided to grab a drink at the Hollywood Market.

“We were out on a walk after dinner and I stopped to get a drink at the store and the ticket looked like a good one so I just bought it on a whim,” Poisson recalled of his motivation to purchase the ticket.

Poisson picked up a 5X the Cash Scratch and Win ticket from the convenience store on Hollywood Road South and was still in the store when he checked the ticket.

“I walked out of the store and thought, ‘this can’t be real’. It didn’t feel real!”

Poisson says he plans to buy some property in Eastern Canada with his winnings and may also go back to school, thanks to his prize.

“This win gives me time to save money for my kids and explore life a little bit. It’s a chance to slow down,” Poisson says.