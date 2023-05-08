Big White avalanche forecaster gets national award

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Doug Lundgren, Lead Avalanche Forecaster for Big White Ski Resort

The lead avalanche forecaster for Big White Ski Resort has won a national award.

Doug Lundgren was recently awarded the Canadian Avalanche Association Service Award for his years of work in the avalanche field.

The association held its annual spring conference last week and Lundgren was honoured for his decades of service and mentorship to many avalanche workers.

“We are proud of Doug for what he has done for our program and the people around him," said president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Limited, Peter Plimmer.

"I would like to extend my families and our resort's sincere appreciation to Doug and all those that work daily for the safety of all resort guests.”

Resort senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall says there remains a "considerable" amount of snow on the mountain as the spring melt continues.

"We appreciate the efforts of those that work to keep our resorts and community safe each day of the year. Please be reminded the resort is closed and we ask you to remain off the runs."